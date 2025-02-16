Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 371.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

