Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.