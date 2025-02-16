Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This trade represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

