Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 50.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

