Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,934,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875,986 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.82.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
