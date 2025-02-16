Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,934,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875,986 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 90,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 473.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

