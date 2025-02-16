General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $211.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

