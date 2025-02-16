Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage stock remained flat at $5.16 during trading on Friday. 12,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,928. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

