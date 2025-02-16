Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the grocery retail industry. These stocks represent ownership in companies that sell food, beverages, and household products through brick-and-mortar stores or online platforms. Investors may consider grocery stocks as part of their portfolio diversification strategy due to the stability and consistent demand of the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.83. 11,148,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,483,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,073.40. 806,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $966.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,074.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $393.55 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.29.

