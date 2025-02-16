Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$45.62. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$45.62, with a volume of 6,611 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCG.A

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.