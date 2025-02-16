Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$45.62. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$45.62, with a volume of 6,611 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
