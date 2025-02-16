Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

