Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,670,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 5,836,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,782. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

