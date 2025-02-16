Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and traded as high as $44.04. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2,330 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
