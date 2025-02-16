Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 312,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 143,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Hertz Global Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

