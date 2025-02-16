Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 391 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.