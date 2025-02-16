Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

