Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

