HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $925.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $880.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

