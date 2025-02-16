Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTJL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

