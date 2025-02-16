Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $127.82 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $128.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

