Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Position Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

