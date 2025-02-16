iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.96 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

