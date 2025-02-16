iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,302 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.