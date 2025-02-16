iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.