iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 283.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

