iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,343,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

