iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.