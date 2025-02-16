J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Veralto by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

