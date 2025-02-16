J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

