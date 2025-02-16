J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 416,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

