J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 286.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,939 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.