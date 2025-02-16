James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

