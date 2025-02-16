James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 91.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

