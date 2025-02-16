James Investment Research Inc. Sells 252 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE MHO opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
