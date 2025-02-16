JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PRF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

