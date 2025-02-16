Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $92,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,772 shares of company stock valued at $95,772,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

