Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after buying an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after buying an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after buying an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after buying an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Bank of America upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.