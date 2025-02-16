Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.3% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

LRCX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

