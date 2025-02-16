Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $468,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.