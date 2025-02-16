L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Realty Income by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

