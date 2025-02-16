Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

