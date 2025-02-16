Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 275.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

