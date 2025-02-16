Landstar System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.13. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

