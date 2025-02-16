Lee Financial Co Has $3.78 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ET opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

