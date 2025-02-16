Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,657 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

