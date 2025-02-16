Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day moving average is $395.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

