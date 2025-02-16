Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

