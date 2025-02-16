Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, NetEase, Apollo Global Management, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are stocks of companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industry, providing goods and services for activities related to relaxation, enjoyment, and free time. This sector includes companies such as amusement parks, casinos, hotels, restaurants, and travel agencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,479,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,292. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $18.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $125.79 and a 12 month high of $168.20.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,198. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,050. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

