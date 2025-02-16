Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $13.56. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 468,077 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 4.8 %

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

