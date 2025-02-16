Little House Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

