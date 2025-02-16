Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 442,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 10,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,873.84. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,400. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

